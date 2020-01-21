The FA asked if Gomez wanted to report Sterling to the police after bust-up in England camp – report

At the end of last year, Joe Gomez was left with a scratch on his face after a coming together with Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

The duo had previous in a game which Liverpool dominated under the lights at Anfield – Sterling lashed out after Gomez left a little bit on him.

In truth, the winger seemed like he was looking for something to kick off as he had been trying to give it the big one with Trent Alexander-Arnold all night.

Sterling confronted Gomez who simply stared him down and then picked him up and shoved him away, but this would then spill over into the England camp.

In short, the Liverpool man approached the City star at the training facilities to make peace, but Sterling tried to get him in a headlock and left a scratch on his face.

It’s now been revealed by the MailOnline that the FA asked Gomez if he wished to report Sterling’s actions to the police, but the defender obviously declined.

Grassing up Sterling was obviously never an option, and the duo did bury the hatched shortly after. It was disgraceful behaviour from the City man, but sometimes emotions can get the better of us all.