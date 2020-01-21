(Video) “Amazing!” – Mbappe blown away by LFC; “proud” of Trent copying him

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has been relentlessly linked with a move to Liverpool, even though it would require the Reds to stump up an embarrassing amount of cash.

The Frenchman is perhaps the best footballer under the age of 25 in the world, and looks destined to win a few Ballon d’Ors in his career.

Mbappe sat down with BBC Sport recently, and in this interview he was asked about Liverpool – he said that we’re “amazing…like a machine” and that he’s “proud” Trent Alexander-Arnold copied his goal celebration.

I’m not sure why it feels so good to have a player of his quality recognise ours, but it does! No doubt his comments will have him linked with a move to Anfield yet again.

Take a watch of the video below (via BBC Sport):