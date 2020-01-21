(Video) Ferdinand’s desperate plea for Man Utd to “stop” LFC is hilarious after 2-0 result

Rio Ferdinand issued a plea to Manchester United’s stars to stop Liverpool from going ‘invincible’ this season by beating them at Anfield.

Obviously he put this out before the Reds won 2-0, but it’s hilarious to look back at the sheer desperation in the video he shared.

He ends the clip by addressing several players, including the injured Marcus Rashford, to ask if are you the man to stop Liverpool.

It’s a sad state of affairs for United that a highlight of their season would genuinely have been stopping us from going the entire season unbeaten (even if we go on to win the title).

Take a watch of the video below: