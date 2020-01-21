(Video) Firmino’s passionate reaction to Salah’s goal v. Man Utd is brilliant

Roberto Firmino was withdrawn as Liverpool tried to see out a 1-0 victory against Manchester United at Anfield, before Mohamed Salah doubled our lead late on.

The goal meant that we’d defeated United, and got revenge for dropping points at Old Trafford, but it felt like it was even more than that.

The Kop began to sing “we’re gonna win the league” for the first time this season – we’re now 16 points clear of City with a game in-hand.

And it’s fair to say a similar level of excitement reached the bench, as Bobby was seen slapping the living p*ss out of a seat in celebration.

Take a watch of the video below (via DAZN):