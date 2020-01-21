(Video) “I thought it had to be clear” – Hendo argues with ref after Firmino goal chalked off by VAR

Roberto Firmino thought he had put Liverpool 2-0 up against Manchester United over the weekend, but the goal was ruled out after VAR was consulted.

It was ruled that Virgil van Dijk had impeded goalkeeper David De Gea, even though there was no way the Dutch defender could have left less on the Spaniard. Unless he just left him alone and allowed him to collect the ball unchallenged.

It was all a bit uncertain, and Jordan Henderson wasn’t happy at half-time. He walked out with the match officials and was chatting to them about it needing to be “clear” – and he’s right, we thought it had to be clear and obvious?

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 8:32: