(Video) Kop proudly unfurls new Henderson ‘Madrid 2019’ banner at Anfield

Jordan Henderson played out of his skin as Liverpool overturned Manchester United 2-0 at Anfield over the weekend, and perhaps he was inspired by what he seen from the fans.

A new banner made its debut against the Mancs, and it celebrates the skipper lifting the Champions League trophy last year.

Hendo thanked fans on social media after he game – its first appearance at Anfield is a thing of beauty, and we’re certain it’ll quickly become a modern classic.

In the latest instalment of “Inside Anfield”, you can see the first moments the banner was being shown off on the Kop.

Take a watch of that video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 3:35:

