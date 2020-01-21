(Video) New angle of Salah’s goal v. Man Utd exemplifies his world class ball control as Anfield erupts

Mohamed Salah took the roof of Anfield as he found the back of the net to put Liverpool 2-0 up against bitter rivals Manchester United with just a few minutes left on the clock.

The Egyptian forward secured the win for the Reds, and ensured that we would go 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The goal was so dramatic that we didn’t really have a chance to take a look at the technique involved – Salah showed some world class footwork and ball control as he slalomed toward goal.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):