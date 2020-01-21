(Video) New angle of van Dijk’s header shows embarrassing United defending

Virgil van Dijk out-jumped Harry Maguire to nod Liverpool 1-0 up against Manchester United at the weekend, and a new angle of the goal has laid bare the visitor’s defending.

Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in a simple enough corner kick, and the Dutchman flew up to meet it and head into the net.

A new clip of the goal has emerged, via LFC TV’s “Inside Anfield” series, and the goal just looks so easy. You’d swear you weren’t watching supposedly one of the best teams in the world defend.

It was like something off of the training ground!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 6:17: