(Video) Salah lauds Trent’s creativity but jokes he hasn’t assisted him this season

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of Europe’s best assisters, but Mohamed Salah isn’t impressed with his team-mate as he’s get to one from the full-back this season.

Obviously Mo is only joking, and the fact they play on the same flank, not to mention that Trent likes to whip in crosses, he recognises the young lad’s quality.

Andy Robertson is more likely to assist the Egyptian in our squad, and given the way we play it’s also more probable Bobby Firmino or one of the midfielders would set up Salah.

Take a watch of the video below: