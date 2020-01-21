“Werner will love to play for Klopp” – Fjortoft claims German striker is destined for LFC

Red Bull Leipzig striker Timo Werner has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool over the last year or so, but it’s still unclear just how substantial these rumours are.

In recent weeks, there has been a lot more fuel added to the fire, and it seems the German international may finally be on the move.

Klopp has previously plucked Joel Matip and Naby Keita from the Bundesliga so he clearly keeps an eye on his homeland’s league.

Werner would certainly be an impressive coup for the Champions of Europe, and the forward would be breathing down Bobby Firmino’s neck for a place in the starting XI every week.

Former footballer, and now respected media professional, Jan Aage Fjortoft has claimed the forward would “love” to play for Klopp.

He can see the move happening, and that it could be the biggest move of the summer should it go through! Reports in Germany support what he’s saying too, with Bild saying Anfield is Werner’s preferred destination (over Chelsea).

But The Athletic have recently claimed that the German international isn’t keen on a move to Liverpool because he wouldn’t be guaranteed regular football so it’s hard to know what’s happening.

