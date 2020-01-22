Ancelotti references to Istanbul to downplay Everton meltdown

Everton were 2-0 up to Newcastle last night, with the game seemingly wrapped up considering three minutes of injury time had already passed.

Somehow, however, the Toon got one back and scored a miraculous equaliser to leave the game 2-2 and Goodison Park stunned.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti knows lots about losing leads unexpectedly, as Liverpool can attest.

In 2005, Rafa Benitez’s Reds came down from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with the Italian’s AC Milan side, eventually winning on penalties.

Capital Liverpool News tweeted Ancelotti’s quotes after the game, with the legendary manager suggesting this kind of defeat happens – referencing Istanbul in the process…

We’re not sure our neighbours across Stanley Park will appreciate such comments in all honesty, but that’s not our problem!

We face Everton one more time season – on March 14 away from home.

There’s actually a small chance that could be the day we can confirm the Premier League title, but we shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves.

