Coutinho’s Bayern Munich failure confirmed as Germans set to make ruthless transfer decision – Bild

We don’t think Coutinho has actually done too badly at Bayern Munich, but apparently the Bavarian powers that be disagree.

According to Bild, Bayern haven’t been suitably impressed by the Brazilian, who turns 28 in five months – and will not activate their buy-out option at the end of the season – which will see Coutinho return to Barcelona.

In fairness, Barca now have a new coach in Quique Stien, who will perhaps appreciate Phil’s talent more than Ernesto Valverde ever did.

Since Coutinho departed Liverpool in January 2018, we’ve gone from strength to strength and his individual stock has fallen.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have won a Champions League, the Club World Cup and look set for Premier League glory, while Coutinho failed in Spain and has struggled in the Bundesliga…

His will now be seen as a cautionary tale to any big player at Anfield who thinks life will be better away from Klopp and an adoring fanbase.

We hold no grudges towards Coutinho. After all, his exit enabled us to buy Alisson and Virgil van Dijk – but individually – we wonder if the genius playmaker regrets his decision to exit and especially the manner in which he forced it.