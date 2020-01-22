James Pearce explains Liverpool’s plans for Xherdan Shaqiri’s future from 2020/2021 onwards

Unsurprisingly, Xherdan Shaqiri will be going nowhere this January.

According to James Pearce of the Athletic, the club has turned down two loan approaches from Sevilla and Roma this month, with Jurgen Klopp clearly trying to keep his squad together in our pursuit of three trophies.

Interestingly though, he does say that Shaq will be available for a permanent exit in the summer, should a prospective buyer cough up €30m.

Xherdan Shaqiri going nowhere during this transfer window. #LFC have turned down loan approaches from Seville and Roma. The Reds would be willing to sell him for 30million Euros this summer. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 21, 2020

It will be sad to see Shaq depart, as he’s become something of a fan favourite since his arrival from Stoke – but the reality is he simply doesn’t play enough minutes to warrant keeping him if that kind of money is on the table.

The Swiss has played six Premier League matches and just once in the Champions League, with all but one of those coming from the bench.

His talent is undeniable, but the niggling injuries he picks up make it hard for Klopp to rely on him.

If Liverpool acquire another high-level attacker in the summer, the former Bayern Munich ace will drop further down the pecking order and an exit might be smart for all parties.

Until then though, he’s a Red – and we hope he plays a big part!