LFC considering 3rd January signing with left-sided attacker Pedro Brazao on the horizon

Liverpool are constantly on the look out for youngsters who can come in and bolster our U23 side.

And the latest to be linked is Nice’s Pedro Brazao, write Forbes, citing French media as the initial source of the stories.

Brazao is 17-years-old and has made one Ligue 1 appearance from the bench this term, although he was heavily used in pre-season and is also catching the attention of Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Sporting Lisbon, according to the report.

This January, we’ve bought Taki Minamino for the first-team and Joe Hardy for the U23s, meaning Brazao could become the third new arrival if our interest was made concrete.

Brazao plays on the left-wing as an inside forward – but has also played as centre-forward at various points during his youth career for Nice and Portugal’s youth sides.

We’ve never seen him play, so are only going off the YouTube clip embedded below as a scouting report!

He’s clearly an attacker who loves to dribble and beat opponents with step-overs and feints, which makes him a potentially exciting forward in the future.

At 17 though, his attitude and physical development will play a massive role in whether he makes the big time or not.