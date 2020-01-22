Linda Pizzuti tells ‘sign Mbappe’ story to whet Liverpool fans’ appetites

They say there is no smoke without fire, don’t they?

Kylian Mbappe spoke brilliantly about ‘amazing’ Liverpool recently which naturally got all fans talking about a potential wonder-deal.

The PSG forward is already one of the best players in the world and the thought of the kind of player he could develop into is jaw-dropping.

Obviously, the potential finances that will surround any deal are insane, and probably makes it impossible, but it won’t stop fans dreaming.

Linda Pizzuti, the wife of FSG owner John W Henry, decided to fan the flames on Twitter herself yesterday, too.

The Bostonian told a ‘random story’ on Twitter about a fan asking her to ‘Sign Mbappe’ and she, confused, thought he said ‘Sign a bat’…

Random story: Someone in the stands said something to me, and I heard, “Ask John to sign my bat” (John is asked to sign bats and baseballs), and I asked if he had the bat, so I could get John to sign it, the guy was confused why I wanted a bat, so he clarified “Mbappé” — Linda Pizzuti Henry (@Linda_Pizzuti) January 21, 2020

When another supporter questioned her on the potential addition of the Frenchman, she added, ‘I have no idea’.

I have no idea. I am much more helpful at getting bats signed than signing players. — Linda Pizzuti Henry (@Linda_Pizzuti) January 21, 2020

Fans used to tweet ‘Sign Reus’ at Henry the entire time, but have now moved on to targeting his wife with a younger, even better version!

Perhaps if we win the title this season, the owners will reward us, especially after spending nothing in the transfer window last summer.

Again though, Mbappe is one of the few players on the planet who is likely financially out of our limits.