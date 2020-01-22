Liverpool have pre-agreement to sign Werner & deal will go through before Euros – El Desmarque

We won’t believe this hype until one of the respected Liverpool correspondents discusses it, but the Timo Werner talk is getting louder.

Spanish outlet El Desmarque, not an outlet we’d automatically trust in regards to LFC transfer news, have boldly suggested a deal to bring the German striker to Anfield is all but done already.

They write that Jurgen Klopp has a huge 2020 transfer budget and that we’ve already beaten Real Madrid to the forward’s signature – and will complete the signing before the Euros get underway.

Werner is enjoying a jaw-dropping season and already has 20 goals in the Bundesliga. Only Ciro Immobile of Lazio has more than him in the race for the European Golden Boot, in fact.

Rb Leipzig are a club that eventually sell, as we can attest with Naby Keita – but we’ve not yet received official information that we’re keen on the 23-year-old – although we’d be mighty surprised if scouts were not watching him regularly.

James Pearce has suggested Xherdan Shaqiri is for sale in the summer, so perhaps Werner would represent an upgrade.

With Mo Salah and Sadio Mane potentially out for six weeks each at the AFCON next season, we do need reinforcements.

Werner might just fit the bill.