(Video) Firmino thought Salah missing a sitter was hilarious v Manchester United

You have to love the camaraderie in this Liverpool team.

While the fans in the stands were having kittens, the team on the pitch was simply going about its job once again on Sunday v Manchester United.

In the second-half, Liverpool battered United for a period, but couldn’t put the game to bed, with Mo Salah missing an especially easy chance.

His team-mate Roberto Firmino found the error very funny, and laughed at our no.11 as he jogged back to halfway!

It didn’t do Mo any harm of course, with the Egyptian making it 2-0 at the death to send Anfield berserk.

Scroll to around 9:30 in the Inside Anfield video below to watch the moment, although really, we’d advise watching it all: