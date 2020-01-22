(Video) Harry Wilson hits 7th goal in 20 PL games for Bournemouth as potential fee for Welshman likely grows

We don’t think Harry Wilson has a future at Liverpool, for the predominant reason that if he did, Jurgen Klopp would have already given him an opportunity.

The Welshman does possess a wand of the left-foot, but for us, this will help Liverpool cash in on him during the summer rather than attempt to integrate him into the team.

Last night for struggling Bournemouth though, Wilson bagged his seventh goal of the Premier League campaign – not bad in 20 games for a team in trouble during his first top-flight season.

Any money we make on Wilson can be used on an attacker Klopp rates.

You can watch highlights of Bournemouth’s win over Brighton, and Wilson’s goal, below: