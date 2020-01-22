(Video) Klopp goes squeaky with Linda before JW Henry hug after United win

This is a pretty funny encounter, all in all!

Linda Pizzuti, the wife of JW Henry, Liverpool owner – congratulated Jurgen Klopp post-game at the weekend following our 2-0 win over Manchester United.

The boss went all high-pitched in his reply, before telling Linda to send John her regards…

Henry was standing right behind them though, so Klopp had to double back and give his employer a hug!

Klopp recently signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2024. Let’s hope he gets the Premier League title done this term and continues racking up plenty more trophies under FSG’s guidance in the years to come.