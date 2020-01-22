(Video) Manchester City fan claims Liverpool have bought the title, despite £72m net-spend in 5 years

This is honestly the most ridiculous take of the season – and there’s certainly been some insane ones from our bitter rivals in regards to Liverpool’s success.

Manchester City fan Steven Mcinerney has unashamedly gone on 888sport and claimed that Liverpool have bought the title.

In the summer, the Reds made zero first-team recruits bar Adrian. According to LFC History, the players bought and sold by Jurgen Klopp sees him on a net-spend of £72m since he joined in 2015.

Pep Guardiola arrived at City in 2016 – their net-spend is around £405m, says Transfermarkt.

And they’re still 11 points behind us in the title race having played two games more.