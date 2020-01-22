(Video) Mane loves it as he pushes Minamino towards his adoring fans

It’s great to see that Sadio Mane has taken Takumi Minamino under his wing since the Japanese arrived at Liverpool.

Both played for Rb Salzburg in the past, and our new no.18’s spot in the dressing room has been positioned between Mane and Naby Keita – another former star for the Austrians.

Minamino has brought with him an enormous fanbase from the Far East, and many were in Liverpool at the weekend to greet him before our victory over Manchester United.

You can see Mane pushing him towards his adoring faithful with a big grin on his face – which is typical of our no.10!

We didn’t see Taki on the field v United, nor against Spurs last week – but we think he’ll be a definite starter v Shrewsbury in the FA Cup on Sunday.