Fiorentina want to sack Bobby Duncan & plead with FIFA to let it happen

We feel pretty sorry for Bobby Duncan, in all honesty.

The teenager forced a move away from Anfield in the summer via his former agent Saif Rubie through inexplicably poor behaviour.

Rubie claimed Liverpool had affected his client’s mental health and were holding him at the club against his will – getting into a horrible Twitter spat with Jamie Carragher and making some outrageous comments about sporting director Michael Edwards in the process.

Duncan got his move in the end, but Fiorentina already want shot of him…

The Echo claim that they are pleading with FIFA to allow them to terminate Duncan’s contract, with the youngster expecting first-team football and the club not believing he currently warrants it.

Daniele Prade, the Fiorentina sporting director, said: “In his head, he wanted to play immediately with Fiorentina.

“We are seeing what to do with him because playing in the ready-to-go first team is not easy.”

Duncan has split with Rubie and will now surely be under the guidance of someone who will find him a club who can give him first-team minutes.

He hasn’t played for Fiorentina’s U19 side in months and this latest news suggests he’ll never make the first-team either.