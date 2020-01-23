Journalist points out interesting fact about Bobby Firmino’s goal-scoring form this season

Roberto Firmino was once again the hero as Liverpool beat Wolves 2-1 away from home in the Premier League.

If we’re speaking honestly, the score-line doesn’t tell the full story as the hosts match us toe-to-toe for most of the game, but it doesn’t change the fact that we scored twice and they scored once.

Bobby’s goal was his tenth of the season, and The Atheltic’s James Pearce clocked something interesting about the Brazilian’s goal-scoring form this season.

Credit to Firmino. Missed a great chance just seconds earlier. The Brazilian now into double figures for the season and strangely all 10 scored away from home. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 23, 2020

All ten of Firmino’s goals have come away from home – he is yet to score at Anfield this season.

We’re not sure if this is a good thing or a bad thing, but when Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are considered the team’s goal-getters, it’s not bad to have the other side of the triangle in double figures too.

The game against Wolves was interesting – it was an example of why you can never write off this Liverpool side, and further extends our unbeaten streak to 40 Premier League games.

The hosts will feel hard done by, but they can be proud of their performance. They’ve done more than any other club has against us this season, and should have also took a point away like Manchester United at Old Trafford.