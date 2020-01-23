Jurgen Klopp confirms Sadio Mane injury after Wolves game – and it may be good news

Sadio Mane had to be withdrawn early on as Liverpool defeated Wolves 2-1 away from home in the Premier League.

The score-line doesn’t tell the full story though, as the hosts were the better side in the second half, and that may have something to do with a player we were missing.

Mane was taken off just after half an hour because of what was feared as a hamstring injury.

After the game, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the forward had sustained a “muscle tweak” – which may suggest that he could only sit out one game or maybe even just some specialist training ahead of our next fixture.

This news was shared on Twitter by journalist Matt Critchley.

Jurgen Klopp confirms a ‘muscle tweak’ for Sadio Mane — Matt Critchley (@MattCritchley1) January 23, 2020

Mane has been one of our best players this season, and losing him at any stage can never be considered a good thing.

Luckily, we signed Takumi Minamino this month, and that piece of business could turn out to be very important indeed.

The Japanese international showed flashes of his brilliance against Wolves, but it was clear that we were lacking on the left side.

Hopefully this “muscle tweak” is as non-serious as it sounds and Sadio is back before we even know it!