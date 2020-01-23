Klopp predicts Sadio Mane’s length of absence, with mixed XIs upcoming

Liverpool beat Wolves 2-1 tonight, thanks to a late Roberto Firmino goal that sent the travelling Kop into raptures.

But the only sour note from the evening is that our brilliant no.10 Sadio Mane picked up an injury that will see him absent until after our two-week winter break.

In that respect, the injury has come at quite a convenient time, as he’ll only miss two Premier League matches.

“Sunday is Shrewsbury, Wednesday: West Ham, Saturday: Southampton,” Jurgen Klopp told Bt Sport post-game. “That’s tough. We have to find different solutions for the games. Let’s work on that – and that’s probably without Sadio (Mane). Let’s work on that and we will see.”

Neil Jones of Goal confirmed that Mane’s issue is a muscle twinge, but we hope to see Mane mid-February – right before our Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Takumi Minamino came on for Mane, but the new signing struggled with the intensity of the game. He should start v Shrewsbury though, with Klopp certain to shuffle the pack.

It’ll be interesting to see who joins Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino up top v West Ham next week, however.