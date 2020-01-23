LFC equal Man Utd’s 1998/99 Premier League winning season – with 15 games left

Liverpool have incredibly won as many games as Manchester United did in their 1998/99 Premier League winning season, and there are still 15 fixtures remaining for the Reds.

We’re now on 67 points, having only dropped two all season (funnily enough, at Old Trafford) and the Mancs managed to secure the title on just 12 more (79).

For context, we finished that season on 54 points in seventh place.

It really is a testament to just how the quality of the top teams in Premier League is higher today. When will our rivals begin to respect what we’re doing?

With 15 games remaining, the Red can still pick up another 45 points and that would put us at 112 – which would be the highest ever tally in history.

Truth be told, we can afford to drop twelve points and we’ll still match the highest ever tally set by a team – 100 by Manchester City in 2017/18.

Considering we’ve only dropped two points all season, and collected 67 points from the last 69 available, I’d expect us to break City’s record this season.

But I refuse to allow myself to get too excited about stuff like that yet – we haven’t won the actual Premier League title yet!

One game at a time – we go again.