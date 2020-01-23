Liverpool injury update, as Lovren back in training but no sign of Keita

Liverpool are back to full strength in terms of central defenders, with Jurgen Klopp now having all four to choose from.

Joel Matip has been on the bench the past few games, and now Dejan Lovren is also available.

David Lynch tweeted that the Croat is back in training, which means he and Matip may line up alongside each other for the Shrewsbury game on Sunday in the FA Cup 4th Round.

Dejan Lovren back in #LFC training ahead of Wolves. No sign of Shaqiri, Milner or Keita yet. https://t.co/wzRD6zz0Aa — David Lynch (@LynchStandard) January 21, 2020

However, Naby Keita, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri are not yet back with the group, which means it’s sadly unlikely they’ll be in contention to start at the weekend – and obviously not tonight v Wolves either.

Jurgen Klopp will surely pick a mixed XI for the FA Cup tie, with the likes of Adrian, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino and Curtis Jones likely to play…

Tonight though, we can’t see anything different from the team that beat Manchester United, although Fabinho is in contention for minutes having made his return at Anfield last time out.