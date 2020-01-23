Liverpool predicted XI v. Wolves – Fabinho could make first start in months

Liverpool travel to Wolverhampton in search of another three points in the Premier League this Thursday night, but it won’t be an easy game.

Wolves away is expected to be one of the biggest challenges we’ll face in the latter stages of the season, and Jurgen Klopp will be certain to show them the respect they deserve.

We beat them in the reverse fixture at Anfield, but they’ll will be desperate to do us some damage this weekend.

Fabinho made a cameo in our last outing, after being out injured for a number of months, but it’s unclear if he’s ready to start an intense fixture like Wolves just yet.

In goal, it’ll be a return for star man Alisson – he’ll likely have a back line of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

I’d suggest Dejan Lovren or Joel Matip start ahead of Gomez, but I think they’ll be preferred in the FA Cup when we take on Shrewsbury.

In midfield, I’m expecting Jordan Henderson to start alongside Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but again there is a chance Fabinho will come back in.

Up top, we’ll have Mohamed Salah, newly crowned 2019 African player of the year Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino.