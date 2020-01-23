Liverpool ‘set sights’ on Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in bringing exciting Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli after the teenager’s blistering form for the Gunners.

That’s according to Football Insider who claim the Reds are keeping tabs on the striker as they prepare for the next generation of superstars at Anfield, and it’s Michael Edwards who is leading the charge.

The 18-year-old managed to score a goal against Chelsea this week in a dramatic 2-2 draw – which speaks volumes of his character, especially because of how composed he was.

He can play in any of the three forward roles see week in, week out at Liverpool and could serve as competition for the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri.

I’m sure many Liverpool fans will remember Martinelli from that game against Arsenal in the Cup when the young Brazillian bagged a brace.

The Reds are unlikely to be the only club interested in the Arsenal man. The same Football Insider report claims that Barcelona were interested in signing Martinelli before he opted for the Premier League.

With player power seemingly at an all time high, it may be wise for the Londoners to offer the young forward an improved deal, if they want to safeguard his services.