Many LFC fans all say the same thing as Mbappe gushes over the Reds & talks up Trent

Liverpool have again been linked with a move for superstar forward Kylian Mbappe – there is still yet to be a solid piece of credibility with these links, but the rumours prevail.

In a recent interview, the Frenchman was asked about the Reds and he explained how Jurgen Klopp’s team plays like a “machine”.

The young striker seemed quite excited when he talked about the European and World Champions – but who can blame him really?

With the brand of football we play, it’d be a dream to be Mbappe in our starting XI! Trent Alexander-Arnold was picked out for copying his celebration.

The PSG man seemed flattered that the full-back emulated his celebration, when he scored a rare goal recently.

When we’d heard that the Frenchman had been talking about Liverpool, we knew we had to cover it – and there were a lot of responses on social media.

A good number of Liverpool fans think this latest tease is simply adding more fuel to the fire that could be the most exciting transfer the Premier League has seen.

Around Twitter, a lot of people were back using the #Mbappe2020 hashtag – and even though it’s more tongue-in-cheek than anything else, the mind does wander!

Take a look at some of the Tweets below:

Swear the last time I heard him speak English he was horrific? Must be planning on getting himself to them PL? — GoonAFC (@GunnerLDN3) January 21, 2020

Comes across as a really nice and humble guy. I see he has been learning English too. I hope he’s also learnt Scouse 😉 #Mbappe2020 #LFC — Leigh (@LoxleyLFC) January 21, 2020

Deffo wants to play for the reds this fella — Peter Owens (@PeterOwens87) January 21, 2020

Notice when asked about "joining the PL" he did a little subconscious nod while saying "now im with psg" Body language is saying he's coming! #Mbappe2020 #mbappesummerwindow — Connor Larkin (@ConnorLarkinLFC) January 21, 2020

So #Mbappe2020 is back on then… 👍🤣 — Skinny Bumble (@BeechMuscle) January 21, 2020

He wants to join the mighty LFC — Abdul Kabir (@akabir987) January 21, 2020