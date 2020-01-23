Reds join Chelsea & Arsenal in race for brilliant Boubakary Soumaré – Le10Sport

Liverpool have joined the race for Boubakary Soumaré, according to French outlet Le10Sport.

The outlet, reliable previously in the instance of Fabinho’s move to England, but very often not, claims we’re now eyeing the 20-year-old, who has been brilliant for Lille in central midfield.

Sky Sports claimed at the beginning of January that Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea all fancied the rangy youngster, who has shone in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League this term while representing France at U21 level.

Soumaré plays as one half of a midfield double-pivot for Lille, allowed to prowl left central areas of the field – making him a candidate for the position to the left of the holder at Liverpool…

Of course, we already have multiple players competing for our three central roles – including Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita (when fit), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana and James Milner…

The latter pair are in their 30s however and Lallana is likely to move on come the end of this season.

Perhaps another option for the middle of the park will be targeted in the summer, but it remains to be seen if Soumaré is that player.