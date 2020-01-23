Sadio Mane injury: “A massive worry” – LFC fans react as star forward is taken off early v. Wolves

Sadio Mane was withdrawn in the first half as Liverpool took on Wolves away from home in the Premier League.

The Senegalese superstar went down, and some journalists on social media have suggested it may be a hamstring injury – including the Standard’s David Lynch.

Big test coming up for #LFC if that is a hamstring injury for Sadio Mane. Been the best player in this remarkable team this season. — David Lynch (@LynchStandard) January 23, 2020

To be fair, it did look like Mane had taken a bit of a dodgy fall, but he also looked a little under the weather and not his usual self before coming off.

The forward has been our best player this season, there is no doubt about that, and losing him at this stage isn’t the best. We are in a comfortable position at the top of the Premier League table, but we need to keep our best players fit to make sure we don’t let that lead slip.

But it’s best we wait to see what the club says, instead of getting too panicked yet.

Thankfully, we signed Takumi Minamino this month, and it could turn out to be a very important signing if we need a bit of flair in the final third without Mane.

