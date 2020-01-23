(Video) Jason McAteer absolutely sends for Pogba & says he should be more like Lallana

The farce that is Manchester United continues at a rate of knots…

Last night, after their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, they followed it up with a defeat of the same scoreline v Burnley at Old Trafford.

The performance was diabolical and from our perspective, we’re just not sure how we didn’t thump them earlier in the season!

On beIN Sports post-game, former Red Jason McAteer called out Paul Pogba’s disruptive influence, which we think is a little harsh considering the Frenchman hasn’t been on the field for some time…

Still, he has a point when referencing the characters at Liverpool who’ve helped us achieve so much.

There is no way Jurgen Klopp would bring in a player who cares more about his image than the team.