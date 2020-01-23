(Video) LFC physio explains Sadio Mane’s injury and it’s hopefully good news

Liverpool star Sadio Mane was taken off in the first half as the Reds head in at the break 1-0 up thanks to a Jordan Henderson goal.

One of the club’s physios has explained the injury the Senegalese international has suffered to a BEIN Sport journalist, and will hopefully ease some fan’s nerves.

“A hamstring injury, that appears to be what Sadio Mane said to Liverpool‘s physio Andrew Massey.” he said. “A twinge of the hamstring – don’t think it’s anything too serious. He managed to walk off. A precautionary measure, I expect.”

This is obviously a lot of concern as the forward is one of our best players, and has perhaps been the main man in the team this season – hopefully it is indeed just precautionary.

Take a watch of the full video below (via BEIN Sport):