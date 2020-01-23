(Video) Minamino enters pitch and does a madness with first touch

Liverpool had some bad news this evening.

Sadio Mane limped off the field and whatever the injury is, he simply couldn’t play on.

Our no.10 is very rarely hurt, so all we can do now is hope it’s not too serious.

In his place, Takumi Minamino came on – and the Japanese international has big boots to fill.

With his first touch though, he flicked the ball over an onrushing Wolves player in midfield – and we think he meant it!

Let’s hope this is a sign of things to come from our no.18, as we may need him v West Ham in the Premier League next up if Mane is unavailable.

Watch the video, courtesy of BT Sport, here: