(Video) Sadio Mane high-fives Mighty Red before kick-off at Anfield

Mighy Red has stood on the pitch as the players enter the field at Anfield for some time now, but the novelty is not lost on anyone.

The mascot took the attention of Sadio Mane before kick-off against Manchester United, and the Senegalese star looked for a high-five after the kids.

Mighty Red almost left the star player hanging – which would not have been a good look!

In all honesty, I bet the person who throws that suit on loves their job – I hope they’re a big Liverpool fan because they get to interact with the players this way.

Take a watch of the video below (via Mighty Red/LFC TV):