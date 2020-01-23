(Video) Salah & Lovren’s ‘bromance’ continues as duo get competitive over table-tennis

Mohamed Salah and Dejan Lovren are really good mates – and I mean really good mates – the duo are pretty much inseparable when they step off the field.

If you follow either of them, or both, on social media, you’ll see that they get on just as well as a couple of lads at college with common interests.

In a video shared by LFC and Mo on Twitter, they can be seen competing with each other at table-tennis, and they get a little feisty over it.

Honestly, it’s great to see the two of them enjoying each other’s company so much – it reinforces the image that our squad get on very well with each other.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC):