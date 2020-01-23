(Video) Trent’s sublime assist sees Hendo head in and celebrate in his typical style

Get in! A lot of people were probably still trying to get comfortable in their seats before Jordan Henderson put the ball into the back of the net to give Liverpool the lead at Wolves!

It’s a rare goal from the skipper who averages only a couple of goals per season, so be expecting to wait a while for the next one!

You can’t take anything away from the finish though, and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross was nothing short of sublime as floated it into a dangerous part of the area.

Take a watch of the video below (via NBC):

Liverpool first goal scored by Henderson 🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/IlQOEUaurC — Jones (@Jones_origi) January 23, 2020