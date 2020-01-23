(Video) Van Dijk’s defending is Men against Boys – and this example v Wolves is classic Virgil

What more can be said about Virgil van Dijk?

The Dutchman is comfortably the best defender on the planet – and it almost gets boring to laud the battles he wins against top level attackers every match.

But as Reds, he deserves our consistent attention!

Versus Wolves tonight, the no.4 casually shrugged off Jonny Otto with such minimal effort it was almost comical.

The Spaniard was trying to take Virg on the outside, but there was quite clearly no danger of it happening.

There was a time when our centre-backs were weak and made rash decisions. It feels like a very long time ago.

Watch the moment, via BT Sport, here: