Naby Keita good news: Guinean back in training & could play v Shrewsbury

Jurgen Klopp says there is an outside chance Naby Keita will be available to play v Shrewsbury in the FA Cup at Wembley.

Dejan Lovren is also ready, but James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri remain unavailable – as does Sadio Mane following his hamstring tweak picked up v Wolves on Thursday evening.

The Reds take on the League One outfit away from home on Sunday – looking to progress to the FA Cup 5th Round – which interestingly Klopp has never previously reached with Liverpool.

“Dejan trained completely normally, until the game it’s a week [back] so should be fine,” Klopp said today in his pre-match press-conference, cited by the official website.

“For Shaq and Millie, I think it’s too early. Naby, we will have to see. My information is that he will be part of training today and then we have to see.

“It was not too long, but how he looks and so on. For the boys that didn’t play longer than a half yesterday, today will be a very, very important session and kind of an intense session.

“It’s minus two [days] to the game so there is always intensity. We will see if he can be part of that completely – then he would be an option. If not, then not.”

Keita was flying before his untimely injury, picked up before the Sheffield United clash at the beginning of the month – but has missed all of January’s subsequent fixtures.

It’s two steps forwards and one back for the no.8, who despite promising performances this term, struggles to remain consistently fit.

All we can do is hope he maintains his health until the end of the season, because we’d suggest at this best, he’s a starter in Klopp’s midfield – despite the plethora of central talent competing for three spots.