Respected French journalist Julien Laurens says Mbappe wants LFC switch but €300m required

Julien Laurens of ESPN has explained the situation regarding Kylian Mbappe’s future at PSG.

He’s claimed that while the Frenchman would be potentially keen on a Premier League switch, with Liverpool a very attractive proposition due to our recent success and the fact Jurgen Klopp is boss – nothing will happen unless a prospective buyer puts €300m+ on the table.

“It’s pretty simple,” Laurens began. “If Liverpool can pay the €300m, which is what PSG will ask anyone, plus give him the wages that he’ll want, he’ll consider that offer every single day of the week…”

Mbappe recently flirted with us by telling the media what an ‘amazing’ side we are – while Linda Pizutti even told a story about fans asking her to sign the forward.

Liverpool would obviously take the world-class 21-year-old, but the issue is one of finance.

His ability warrants a world-record fee, while his wages would shatter our current structure.

It’s a potentially dream deal, but sadly we think it will remain just that – a dream!

Watch the discussion below: