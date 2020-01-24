Traore responds to Klopp’s adulation: ‘An amazing team, one of the best’

Adama Traore was maybe the best player on the pitch last night, alongside Jordan Henderson, but it wasn’t enough to secure Wolves any points.

The flying Spaniard was bullish from the outset and gave Andy Robertson a really torrid time down our left flank – which got worse when Sadio Mane got injured and couldn’t help the Scot out.

Jurgen Klopp waxed lyrical on the 23-year-old post-game, describing him as unplayable, and Traore returned the compliment to our manager’s side.

“We don’t forget they are a great team, an amazing team and one of the best – or the best in Europe,” he told Goal.

“Congratulations to them, how they are going in the league but we fight. We will fight to the end.”

In all honesty, we haven’t seen another player give our defenders such an evening in a very long time.

Traore is insanely fast, but also has terrific ball-control in tight situations. His strength means you can’t buffet him off the ball and he put in countless crosses – but thankfully only one of them was converted.

We’d suggest him as a summer transfer target, but in-form Premier League players come with a ludicrous asking price – so it’d be very surprising if the club paid the potential deal any attention.