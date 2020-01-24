(Video) Alisson’s crucial one-on-one save that came right before Liverpool winner

Alisson very often doesn’t have to do much in Liverpool games.

The team is so dominant that he’s often stuck in his goal watching on – but last night v Wolves it was a different story.

He had to pick the ball out of his net for the first time in a while after Raul Jimenez’s brilliant header – but thankfully kept the rest of their efforts out – including a thumped drive from Adama Traore.

This save below from Jimenez occurred when the scores were level – and shows another example of Ali’s excellent positioning.

The Mexican’s shot hits him in the face, but he’s covering nearly all the areas of the goal the striker can hit!

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport: