(Video) Klopp loves ‘unplayable’ Adama Traore: ‘We were there with two players, three players…’

Jurgen Klopp waxed lyrical about Wolves star Adama Traore following the 2-1 victory last night.

The Reds nicked it late on through a Roberto Firmino goal, but were under the cosh for large parts of the second-half.

Traore had Any Robertson on toast basically every time he got the ball – and Wolves’ error was not feeding it to him more often.

Klopp described how Liverpool tried to double up or even treble up on the flyer, but that he still wriggled free:

“Then Traore gets the ball… then it’s pretty much, most of the time, unplayable. We were there with two players, three players – but you close outside, he goes inside. Close inside, he goes outside. At the end, it’s a cross,” he said.

Maybe Klopp should make sure he can’t face us next season by buying him in the summer!