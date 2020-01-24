(Video) Klopp predicts journo will ask ‘sh*t’ question and everyone loves it

Jurgen Klopp predicted Sky Sports journalist Vinny O’Connor would ask him a rubbish question about if we’ve won the Premier League yet – and Liverpool’s boss had no time for it!

Interrupting the reporter, Klopp brought the house down in today’s FA Cup pre-game press-conference, by telling him, ‘You know already before you ask, that’s a sh*t question!’.

And he’s not wrong, is he?

Time and time again journos have asked Klopp if the title is wrapped up. Well, mathematically it isn’t by a very long shot and we need to keep on winning matches in order to get it done.

So, instead of resting on our laurels, perhaps we should stay focussed and continue doing what we’ve been doing so far.

After all, it’s led to 22 wins from 23 games.

Video courtesy of This Is Anfield: