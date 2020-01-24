(Video) Minamino’s PL debut highlights – Taki thrown into the deep away to Wolves

Takumi Minamino had to play a large portion of yesterday’s victory over Wolves because of Sadio Mane’s injury – and had to face a rampant Premier League side away from home.

It was undeniably a baptism of fire for the Japanese, and we know he can do better – but it’s great that we now have the option of the no.18 with Mane likely out for a few weeks.

Taki mostly kept the ball and recycled possession, although we did’t see many of the driving runs he produced against us for Rb Salzburg earlier in the season.

These will come in time, of course – and all in all – he did pretty well.

Hopefully the calf injury he picked up at half-time won’t stop him starting the game v Shrewsbury on Sunday.