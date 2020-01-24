(Video) Steve Nicol has a stinker when analysing Liverpool after Wolves win

Steve Nicol won plenty for Liverpool and was even English football’s Player of the Year in 1988/89 – but we don’t think too much of his punditry.

The Scot was speaking on ESPN after our victory last night, and, like dinosaur Andy Gray has before, decided to take aim at our throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark.

Journalist Julian Laurens explained how the fact Liverpool have 68% ball retention on throw-ins compared to 48% for the rest of the league – plus the fact that crucial goals vs Tottenham & Wolves have come from throws – is evidence something positive is happening.

Nicol simply wouldn’t listen though, and just explained Jurgen Klopp’s desire for a throw-in coach as ridiculous.

The German’s team has won 22 of its 23 games and has drawn once.

We think the proof is the pudding…