Minamino earnest over PL debut; insists there is more to come from him

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino made his Premier League debut a little sooner than planned against Wolves as Sadio Mane was withdrawn early on.

The Senegalese international appeared to tweak his hamstring before telling the bench he had to come off – it looked as if we may have left Wolverhampton with just the one point but Bobby Firmino had other ideas.

The Brazilian found the top left corner of the net with very little time left on the clock, after some more than tidy footwork from Mohamed Salah.

(Video) Firmino curls in beauty with left-foot v Wolves to give Liverpool late lead

Minamino had a quiet cameo in the game and struggled to impose himself, but he did show flashes of the ability that Jurgen Klopp has seen in him.

The Japan international was very honest on social media after the game though, as he explained that there is more to come from him.

Taki doesn’t have much to worry about – Liverpool fans will give him time to settle in, Naby Keita is a prime example of the patience Reds supporters can show when a player is committed and shows flashes of his ability.