Minamino, Matip & Lovren expected to start for LFC against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup

Liverpool are up against Shrewsbury in the next round of the FA Cup, after what was effectively our U23s knocked out Everton with a 1-0 victory at Anfield.

It’s expected that Jurgen Klopp will again turn to the youthful members of our squad for what is a peripheral trophy this season for the Reds.

But there is some good news for the senior team in that Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren are both expected to make their returns this weekend.

That’s according to The Athletic’s James Pearce who thinks that the defensive duo will make their comebacks against Shrewsbury, and he also fancies Takumi Minamino to also start.

Composition prévue pour dimanche: Adrian,

Williams, Matip, Lovren, Larouci,

Fabinho, Chirivella, Jones

, Elliott, Minamino, Origi. (James Pearce via The Athletic) — Liverpool FC🇫🇷 (@LFCFRA) January 24, 2020

If the Tweet above is anything to go off, Taki looks set to start in the False Nine role that is often occupied by Bobby Firmino, but that remains to be seen.

Adrian has already been confirmed by Klopp as the selected goalkeeper for Sunday, with Alisson getting a well deserved rest after a relentless schedule since his return.

A midfield of Pedro Chirivella, Fabinho and Curtis Jones is also quite exciting, as it will enable Jones to play in a more advanced role and could offer Pedro some freedom to creep forward.