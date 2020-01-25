PSV starlet Mohammed Ihattaren seemingly confirms he’s joining Liverpool

PSV starlet Mohammed Ihattaren has seemingly confirmed that he is soon to join Liverpool, in a post that has apparently come from his official Facebook Page.

A Tweet shared by @hitman8976rawk on Twitter shows the youngster’s Page which clearly claims that he is to join up with the Reds soon, and that he happy to be working with Jurgen Klopp.

Erm so this has popped up on Fb anyone know about this? pic.twitter.com/E75ALlS3m9 — kristian Bennett 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 (@hitman8976rawk) January 24, 2020

The PSV midfielder is set to turn 18 next month, and given that Sepp van den Berg was plucked from the Eredivisie it wouldn’t be a shock to hear that there is something to this and it wasn’t just some random rumour.

The youngster is eligible to represent both the Netherlands and Morocco, thanks to his parents’ backgrounds, but has represented the Oranje at youth level from U15s right up until U19s.

He’s recently managed to break into the senior team at PSV earlier this year, and has taken steps to prove his worth to the Dutch giants – honestly, it’d be a weird time for him to move away!

It’s hard to know with stuff like this – given the lad is just 17 it’s possible that a friend of his is playing a little joke – it really wouldn’t be the biggest surprise in the world.